Insurance agency prints school supplies for children during COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – With school lesson plans now being carried out online and at home, it's hard for some parents to provide their children with supplies they need while trying to finish out the academic year. One family is striving to make a difference.
Daniel Harper and his family decided they wanted to give back during this time of need. They have volunteered to print worksheets and handouts for people who are homeschooling their children.
The materials are put together in a nice packet and dropped off on the front porch with no contact. The delivery services are on a case by case basis and are within a 10-mile radius of Charlottesville.
“During these times we want to do some good. We want to spread some joy and through these tough times. I think it’s tough to stay positive, so we want to spread some kindness,” Owner of Harper Insurance Daniel Harper said.
Harper says since he’s started a couple of weeks ago, he’s printed dozens of copies. If you know a child in need, you can email him directly.
