The Chris Long Foundation & City Schoolyard Garden team up to feed area students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two organizations are partnering to make sure kids don't go hungry over spring break.
The Chris Long Foundation and City Schoolyard Garden are distributing meals to Charlottesville City School students starting Monday.
Five locations in the city will be set up for families to pick up food.
Both organizations are members of the Charlottesville Food Justice Network, which works to provide easier access to locally grown, healthy food.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.