Charlottesville church hands out food to hundreds of community members

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville church is answering the prayers of many community members in need.
On Saturday, March 4, New Beginning Christian Community Church handed out food and emergency essentials for free. All items were donated from Food Lion and Walmart.
“At this particular time in our lives, with his pandemic going on we really need to be considerate of other people and not just ourselves,” Associate Minister Gregory Moyer said.
People from across central Virginia came to stock up, and organizers said hundreds had already come through before noon. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“There is a tremendous amount of hunger out there,” Moyer said. “A lot of the people are not necessarily from the Charlottesville area but from Nelson County in Augusta County.”
