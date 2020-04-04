Charlottesville Area Transit implements 10 passenger capacity guideline for all buses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can add Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) to the list of places limiting occupancy to 10 people at a time. CAT says it’s to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The service standard change comes from Virginia’s Guidance for Transit Agencies. It also falls in line with Governor Ralph Northam’s order of no gatherings of more than 10 people.
CAT encourages everyone to only take essential trips.
CAT says future service adjustments may happen as the coronavirus conditions change. Visit www.catchthecat.org for more information. Email CAT@charlottesville.org or call customer service at (434) 970-3649 if you have any questions.
