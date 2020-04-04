Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of virtual mentors for Charlottesville and Albemarle children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic has flipped life upside down for many, but one organization is trying to help kids from feeling the chaos. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge is looking for volunteers to step in and become a support system for kids during this unfamiliar time.
With the stay at home order in place, mentors will bond with their match virtually.
“What we’re worried about are those kids that don’t have a support system,” Executive Director Athena Gould said. “We have a plea out to get more mentors so that more kids are feeling a bit more stable with someone consistent in their lives outside of their parents.”
“They don’t have any of their support system so no more teachers that are seeing day to day no more schedule, and we find that those kids that already have a mentor are faring pretty well," Gould added. "We’d like to provide that for more kids in the community.”
The program matches an adult mentor with a child between the ages of six and 16. “The need for mentors has increased significantly," Gould said. "With the coronavirus, we know that many adults are feeling anxious and uncertain in their routines have changed and kids are feeling that exponentially.”
Given the current situation, bigs are having to find creative ways to stay connected with their littles.
“They’re finding ways that work for that particular match," Gould stated. "Some are using video conferencing, some are talking with each other on the telephone, some are writing letters to each other.”
Gould says she has witnessed the positive impact of the mentorship first hand. “Our goal is that they stay together once this pandemic is over," she said. “We have matches that have been together for eight, nine years and it’s been transformational, not just for the little but also for the big.”
To become a big brother or big sister to a child in the Charlottesvile and Albemarle area, you must submit an application and attend a virtual orientation on April 15, May 7, or May 20.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.