April weekend outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking two weather makers that will be near the region this weekend. Both of them are weak. The first one today will give us a northeast wind flow. Clouds will increase over the region. Most clouds will be northeast of Charlottesville. More sunshine to the southwest. It will remain dry and seasonable today and tonight.
The second storm system is a cold front crossing the Mississippi Valley. It will arrive over Virginia Sunday afternoon and evening. A couple of showers possible with this weak front.
Milder next week with a few more April shower chances. Not expecting severe weather next week. The warmest day will be Wednesday. The best rain risk looks to be Thursday.
Dry and more seasonable Good Friday and at least to start Easter weekend.
Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Light northeast breeze.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. A pleasant evening. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A spotty afternoon and evening shower. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Light and variable breeze.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated evening shower. Lows near 50.
Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Stray shower risk. Lows in the lower 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered shower possible. Highs upper 70s. Lows near 60.
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered shower possible. Highs near 80. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers more likely. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Good Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
