UVA’s weekly virtual series called Arts on the Hill seeks to bring community together

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) With people practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Virginia is introducing a program to help bring people together. UVA President Jim Ryan is one of the hosts.
The program is called Arts on the Hill and it started as a monthly event meant to happen on Carr’s Hill, the home of the UVA president. Now, it is a weekly series with episodes airing on Sundays.
Arts on the Hill will feature a series of musicians and scholars from UVA’s faculty and student body, as well as visiting artists from around the globe.
The first episode aired last Sunday and featured UVA director of jazz performance John D’earth, a UVA a’ cappella group, and other students.
President Ryan says some famous faces will join in on the fun in the coming weeks, but says folks will have to tune in to see “Hoo” they are.
Ryan says the university started this as a great way to both celebrate the arts and bring the community together.
“One of the reasons why arts are a powerful way of bringing people together at times like this are they speak to what many of us are feeling, which is a full range of human emotions, joy and sorrow, tragedy and triumph,” Ryan said.
Ryan also says the arts are a great way to take a pause from the deluge of bad news and help remind you of what is enduring.
