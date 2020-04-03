Utility companies warn of increase in scams during coronavirus pandemic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases increase across the country, the risk of scams is also on the rise. Utility companies are warning central Virginians that scammers pretending to work for utilities and demanding payment are not real.
Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) says that last week a utility customer alerted the authority of a potential scam.
“[They] said it was a robocall that was saying that their service was going to be disconnected, and that they needed to call a certain number, and give them a credit card," ACSA Executive Director Gary O’Connell said. "We don’t do that.”
In fact, ACSA has halted service disconnections during this time and will not demand payment over the phone.
“They shouldn’t be making third-party credit card payments," O’Connell said. "We have an online authorized website for credit card payments.”
Charlottesville says that it has not had any reported scam cases at this time, but it is remaining vigilant.
“We have not seen any of this activity with our customers that we’re aware of," Charlottesville Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. "Typically our customers report that pretty quickly in spite of the fact that we’re all in this pandemic that hasn’t added to the challenges here.”
There have also been reported cases in other localities of scammers going door-to-door, masquerading as utility workers and demanding payment. The ACSA says it does not do that.
“Employees that work in the field would be wearing identifiable uniforms, it has our logo on it, has logos on the trucks," O’Connell explained. “We never have our field employees taking money.”
One tip utility companies share to thwart scammers is asking them to read your account number back to you: “When you are talking to our staff, we will always be able to turn your account number," Wheeler said.
The ACSA warned customers that scam callers are advising people to buy advanced water filters to install in their homes to prevent coronavirus. The authority says those filers are not necessary: COVID-19 is not waterborne and is not impacting drinking water in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
