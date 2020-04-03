T. G. I. Friday !

Sunny, breezy and seasonal

NBC29 Weather at Sunrise
By David Rogers | April 3, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 8:09 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure continues to deliver pleasant conditions across central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley. Wall to wall sunshine will be with us throughout the day. Eventually some cloudiness will begin to filter in. With the additional cloud cover this Weekend, temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels.Warmer temperatures and scattered showers are expected next week. Have a great and safe Weekend ?

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, with a stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a fews showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

