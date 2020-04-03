T. G. I. Friday !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure continues to deliver pleasant conditions across central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley. Wall to wall sunshine will be with us throughout the day. Eventually some cloudiness will begin to filter in. With the additional cloud cover this Weekend, temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels.Warmer temperatures and scattered showers are expected next week. Have a great and safe Weekend ?
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, with a stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a fews showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s
