Nonprofit gives out free supplies to 3 Charlottesville neighborhoods

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people in Charlottesville now have some much-needed supplies thanks to a nonprofit aimed at helping children in three neighborhoods in the city.
City of Promise serves the Hardy Drive, 10th and Page, and Starr Hill neighborhoods. Members were out Friday, April 3, giving out bags filled with supplies including toilet paper, sanitizing wipes and tissues, snacks, and gift cards to grocery stores and local restaurants.
City of Promise says the giveaway was made possible by donors, including Mount Ida Farm & Vineyard and Network2Work.
