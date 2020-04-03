Less Wind This Weekend. Not As Sunny

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less wind, but not as sunny this weekend. Sandwiched between two weather systems this weekend. A coastal storm moving down the coast from the Northeast will bring some clouds back across the region Saturday, before it moves farther away. Sun and clouds with temperatures seasonable in the 60s. On Sunday, a weak cold front will approach and could trigger a few spotty showers, mainly Sunday afternoon or evening, especially West of the Blue Ridge. Sunday high temperatures back in the 60s.