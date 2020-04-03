Less Wind This Weekend. Not As Sunny

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less wind, but not as sunny this weekend. Sandwiched between two weather systems this weekend. A coastal storm moving down the coast from the Northeast will bring some clouds back across the region Saturday, before it moves farther away. Sun and clouds with temperatures seasonable in the 60s. On Sunday, a weak cold front will approach and could trigger a few spotty showers, mainly Sunday afternoon or evening, especially West of the Blue Ridge. Sunday high temperatures back in the 60s.
Warmer temperatures in 70s return early next week, with some chances for showers, mainly Tuesday through the mid-week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy early. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny to variably cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Light northeast breeze.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Few spotty PM showers possible. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for a sprinkle or shower. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers, Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s.
