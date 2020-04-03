Less sun Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk breeze will continue through the rest of Friday. A storm system over the Northeast U.S. will back more to the southwest Saturday. This will cause some extra clouds in our sky. There’s also a weak storm system over the Mississippi Valley that’s pushing east. Locally we’re between these two weather makers. There’s a small chance for a sprinkle or passing shower Sunday afternoon. Mainly over the Shenandoah Valley. Overall it looks dry for most areas this weekend. Along with seasonable temperatures.
The weather turns a little unsettled mid next week. A few showers chances next Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be mild.
Friday: Sunshine and breezy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds at 10 to 30 mph.
Friday night: A starry sky. Less wind. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Light northeast breeze.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a sprinkle or shower. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a sprinkle or shower. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some April showers. Highs in the milder 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Shower risk. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s.
