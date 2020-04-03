Less sun Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk breeze will continue through the rest of Friday. A storm system over the Northeast U.S. will back more to the southwest Saturday. This will cause some extra clouds in our sky. There’s also a weak storm system over the Mississippi Valley that’s pushing east. Locally we’re between these two weather makers. There’s a small chance for a sprinkle or passing shower Sunday afternoon. Mainly over the Shenandoah Valley. Overall it looks dry for most areas this weekend. Along with seasonable temperatures.