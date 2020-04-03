Jocelyn Willoughby named WBCA Honorable Mention All-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia women’s basketball player Jocelyn Willoughby has been named Honorable Mention All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
The senior is UVA’s first All-American since Monica Wright was a consensus first team All-American in 2010.
Willoughby became just the second player in program history to lead the ACC in scoring this season, as the senior scored 19.2 points per game.
She also ranked 10th in the ACC in rebounding at 7.5 per game, and was named First Team All-ACC.
Willoughby was the first player in program history to win the Kay Yow Award as the ACC Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and she is the first Virginia player to be named to the All-ACC Academic Team four years in a row.
