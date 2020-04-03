IKOR Transport service for seniors and people with disabilities adjusts rates to ‘pay what you can’ due to coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new transport service designed for seniors and people with disabilities in central Virginia area is making it easier for customers dealing with hard times.
IKOR Transport started a few weeks ago, but it is adjusting it rates due to the coronavirus. Customers who have less cash flow coming in can now pay what they can.
“We’ve got this van and we know that people in central Virginia still need to get to where they have to go, doctors appointments, hospital stays, what have you. So what we decided was let’s go ahead and launch IKOR Transport for anybody whose income has been interrupted by COVID-19. What we’re offering is rates that are pay what you can, including zero.” Katie Caverly, the owner of IKOR Transport stated.
For customers who didn’t see their income interrupted, the company asks you to pay the full rate.
