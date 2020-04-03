Gov. Northam tells concerned business owners it’s important to be “realistic”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam met virtually with state Chamber of Commerce executives Thursday for a webinar on business in the commonwealth.
Many business owners say the governor’s stay-at-home order is causing them to lose hope, but Governor Northam says it’s more important to be realistic.
“There are aspirational approaches. I can say, ‘Oh, this is going to go away. It’s going to be a miracle.’ Or, I can talk about reality," Northam said. "And, in my experience as a doctor, my patients -- and I’ve given some bad news over the years -- my patients want the truth.”
Governor Northam says the latest models show the virus will not reach its peak in the commonwealth until sometime in May.
