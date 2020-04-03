CPD investigating report of shots fired around Emmet St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a report of gun shots in the 1200 block of Emmet Street.
Charlottesville officers were called out to the area around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2.
No injuries were reported, and police say there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
04/03/2020 Tweet from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On 4/2/2020 at approx. 2330 hours, CPD officers responded for the report of shots fired in the 1200 blk of Emmet St. N. No injuries, and no suspects at this time. Have information? Call Crime Stoppers: (434) 977-4000. $1,000 reward available for information leading to an arrest.
