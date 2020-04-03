Charlottesville’s New City Arts Initiative and The Bridge team up to help area artists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 130 struggling central Virginia artists have applied for a financial boost from an emergency relief fund.
Charlottesville’s New City Arts and The Bridge are teaming up to help cover a loss of income for writers, painters, musicians, and others.
The first $6,000 came from the fund at CACF, which is part of the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. Now thanks to other donors, the fund grew to $18,000 with more on the way.
"You know a lot of these artists have a creative practice that supports their income. But they also work a catering gig or in a restaurant and so not only was the way they were planning on making a living through their creative practice kind of immediately canceled but often they also have this experience where the other jobs they were working to supplement their income they have also lost. So they’re sort of double hit,” New City Arts Initiative Executive Director Maureen Brondyke said.
The money goes out on a first-come, first-served basis. Details and an application are on the bridge’s website.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.