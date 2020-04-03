Charlottesville-area experts worry effects of quarantining in domestic violence households

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For many, quarantining at home during the coronavirus pandemic means feeling safe and secure. However, for victims of abuse, a stay at home order can be a living nightmare.
The University of Virginia Women’s Center and the Shelter for Help in Emergency (SHE) say quarantining at home is physically locking victims in with their abuser, as well as keeping them isolated from resources and people that could help them.
“Abuse tends to amplify or get worse in moments when the abusive partner feels like they are losing control or power. And in a moment of a global health pandemic, everyone is feeling like they’re losing control and power. So this is a situation that’s likely to ramp up those controlling behaviors,”UVA Women’s Center Director Abby Palko said. “People who are living in abusive situations when in quote unquote normal times, they find respite when they go to work, or when their partner goes to work. And when they’re working from home they don’t have that relief now.”
“If anything, we’re hearing less at the moment. But that quietness is concerning, because this issue hasn’t miraculously gone away. It’s not only not going away, it’s probably increasing, and that is really worrying for us,” Sarah Ellis with SHE said.
With schools closed for the rest of the academic year, children in abusive households are at risk to experience more violence.
“So children who would have before the schools closed found support from teachers and counselors, because of domestic violence happening in their home they don’t have that resource now. So that’s something else for the community to be aware of,” Palko said.
Palko suggests that victims establish a safe word with a friend who can call 911 on their behalf. She also recommends gathering important documents and belongings in a safe place in case they have to flee.
"If you need to leave be thoughtful about where you position yourself in the house is: try not to get trapped into a room with no exit, like a bathroom or a room with weapons, like a kitchen,” Palko explained.
SHE has a 24-hour hotline number - (434) 293-8509 - and an emergency safe place for victims and their children at a confidential location.
“I want people to know that our home is safe. Our staff is safe. We’re taking every precaution that we possibly can to keep it that way,” Ellis said.
“We understand that in this time there’s additional layers of difficulty, and it seems extra challenging to ask for help. But there are people here in the community who can provide assistance,” Palko said,
The Shelter for Help in Emergency says it does have a screening process to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
