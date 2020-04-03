Charlottesville announces availability of trash stickers by mail, large item pickup dates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is now processing orders for trash stickers by mail.
The city announced Friday, April 3, that the change is part of the governor’s order for everyone to stay at home to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Businesses may submit a Quarterly Decal Order Form [pdf], while individual trash stickers may be ordered by submitting the Trash Sticker Order Form [pdf]. Folks can also visit retailers listed on Charlottesville’s website to buy individual trash stickers.
Charlottesville also says large item collection will resume on Monday, April 13, and will occur every other week.
04/03/2020 Release from Charlottesville:
Large Item Pickup
