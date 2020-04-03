Blue Ridge Guild helps create fund for furloughed journalists

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In an effort to combat recently announced furloughs, three news guilds in Virginia have teamed up to raise money for local journalists.
The Blue Ridge Guild is comprised of staff members from The Daily Progress.
The newspaper’s parent company, Lee Enterprises, announced earlier this week all employees are required to take two weeks of unpaid leave between now and the end of June.
The Virginia is for Journalists fund will help cover the cost of bills, groceries, and mental health services while journalists may not be working.
"This has been a rapidly evolving news situation. I mean, now from where we were a month ago are drastically different and many of us probably didn’t imagine that this would be the new normal we’re living in and journalists have been on the front lines.” Katherine Knott, the president of The Blue Ridge Guild, said.
