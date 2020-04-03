Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in need of volunteers, donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) needs volunteers and donations. The food bank is buying truckloads of pre-boxed food items for families in need throughout the 25 counties it serves.
The cases are packed with a variety of foods that pantries can hand out easily to people in need. However, with millions now out of work across the United States, the food bank’s CEO describes it as the perfect storm.
"Huge surge in need for food assistance at the same time that volunteers are probably gonna start holding back to protect themselves from COVID-19. So our pantries already strained are going to be under unbelievable pressure,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said.
If you’re healthy, without symptoms, and not in a high-risk group - the food bank is asking you to consider volunteering. Every dollar donated provides four meals for someone in need.
