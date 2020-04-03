Albemarle County Trader Joe’s limits number of shoppers allowed in stores at one time

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Trader Joe’s in Albemarle County is now limiting the number of people that can be inside the store at a time to 20. All other customers must wait in a line outside the store.
The manager says the average wait time in line is between 20 to 40 minutes. Once inside the store, there is no time limit and customers are not rushed.
Management says the focus is to keep shoppers safe and comfortable. Customers say they don’t mind the wait.
"It's fine. I kind of don't have much else to do but get groceries,” Chris Treichel, a customer, said.
Management also says the inside of Trader Joe’s is constantly cleaned on an hourly basis. Customers in line are asked to practice social distancing and stay six feet away from other shoppers.
