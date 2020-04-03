Albemarle County School Board meets virtually

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board met via Zoom video conference Thursday to ensure all employees and students are getting the resources they need to stay safe and healthy. The board is having to strategize and find ways to keep students engaged as they transition to learning remotely.
Fiscally, the board is anticipating a $2.64 million revenue decrease in the final three months of the fiscal year due to the impact of the pandemic. Additionally, the board is bracing itself for an additional $3.83 million dollar decrease in the 2021 fiscal year.
ACPS is still serving breakfast and lunch to around 1,100 students a day from a total of 18 sites. It plans to add two additional meal sites next week.
Moving forward, the school board plans to launch an initiative to provide child care for essential workers who may need it. Board members say they are reaching out to local child care and daycare programs to collaborate.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.