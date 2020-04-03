Albemarle Ciderworks hosts first virtual happy hour during COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Cider lovers in Albemarle County are still raising their glasses with one another for drinks.
Albemarle Ciderworks hosted a virtual tasting for people to ask questions and enjoy the company. People from around the country as far as California joined in on the video. The employees say they did the best to make sure everyone felt like part of the discussion.
“The whole point of what we’re trying to do is actually be able to talk to people so we were actually making sure we were responding to people’s comments,” Alex Gadzik, with Albemarle Ciderworks, said.
The cidery plans on having these virtual tastings every two weeks. The next one is scheduled for April 16.
