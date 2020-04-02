Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge confirms resident diagnosed with COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A resident of Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge (WCBR), a continuing care community in Albemarle County, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
WCBR announced Thursday, April 2, that it was notified of test results late Wednesday night and immediately shared the news with staff members. It did not provide additional details about the affected resident.
“As soon as COVID-19 was diagnosed for the resident, we took immediate and aggressive action, including requiring all residents to remain in their apartments or cottages. All needs of residents are being attended to by WCBR staff”, President and CEO. Gary Selmeczi said in Thursday’s release.
Additionally, WCBR says it is working closely with Department of Health officials to determine who may have come into contact with the resident. Staff considered to be at high risk of exposure for the coronavirus will be placed under self-quarantine in their homes for 14 days. Residents are sheltering-in-place under quarantine and are being monitored for symptoms.
Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge adds that anyone exhibiting symptoms with be tested for the coronavirus.
04/02/2020 Release from Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge:
Beginning in early March, WCBR established a COVID-19 Task Force comprised of WCBR’s Medical Director, an RN Infection Control Specialist, and other leaders from the organization. The Task Force has been meeting regularly to stay abreast of changing conditions both locally and in Virginia.
Among protocols put in place in March are the prohibition of all visitors to the WCBR campus, tracking of recent travel of all who enter our campus, including residents and staff, and temperature screening at our entrance gate of all who come onto our campus.
We will continue to work closely with Department of Health to carefully manage this situation.
