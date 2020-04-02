UVA football players finding creative ways to workout during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As of now, the 2020 college football season will kickoff as scheduled, but with no spring practice, the players are on their own to prepare.
Sophomore Brennan Armstrong is home in Shelby, Ohio, and getting ready to be the Cavaliers’ starting quarterback.
“I’m very lucky," says Armstrong. "My little brother is a high school sophomore. His friend has a big garage, and he has a gym with a squat rack, a bench rack, and all that stuff. We go out there every morning at eight o’clock and get a lift in, so that’s been very convenient for us.”
Senior linebacker Charles Snowden says, “Unfortunately at the Snowden household, we don’t have an in-home gym. Coach Griz (Shawn Griswold - Director of Football Development & Performance) has sent us a variety of at-home body workouts we can do. I have a medicine ball, two resistance bands, and a speaker, and I’m just making the best of it.”
Snowden is at home in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Joe Reed is in Charlottesville, and he's found a unique way to get ready for the NFL Draft.
“I’ve just been winging it, getting creative, even using my truck to do stuff," says Reed. "Tying bands around it. Tying ropes around it. Jumping on the bed of it. Doing dips off the tailgate. Just anything I can think of that can benefit me. No, I am not pushing it around Charlottesville.”
Hasise Dubois is home in New Jersey.
Like Reed, he’s already graduated, and the 6-foot-3 receiver is using a family connection to improve on his speed for the draft.
“I’m training with my older brother," says Dubois. "He runs track, professionally, so I’m doing my running workouts with them, and then I have a guy who’s working with me on my routes, so I’m just splitting between the both, and trying to get as much work in as possible, with all the gyms and everything being closed.”
