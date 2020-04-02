University of Virginia hosts town hall providing updates on its coronavirus efforts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At a virtual townhall Thursday morning, UVA President Jim Ryan said the coronavirus has majorly disrupted life at the university, but if life continues like this into the fall, the financial impacts would be “taken to the next level."
The university has reimbursed students for the remainder of their on-grounds housing and dining packages, but Ryan says the university does not plan to give students tuition back for this semester because shifting classes online has actually cost the university more.
The university has a four-part approach to dealing with the coronavirus impact.
Phase one included sending students home and shifting classes online. “There are only roughly 300 students still living on grounds and we now have over 4200 classes online," Ryan said.
Phase two meant making faculty and staff work from home and ramping down research, which paved the way for the current phase, phase three, the focus on the healthcare system.
“Making sure that we’re prepared for what we know is coming, which are more patients with COVID-19 and preparing generally for what that will mean for the health system and beyond," Ryan said.
Dr. Craig Kent with UVA Health says the Charlottesville region currently has a relatively low amount of cases compared to the rest of the country, but he also says the area is not likely to hit its peak until the middle of May, or after. “It is anticipated for the country that the peak will be the second week of April. I’m certain that our peak here in Charlottesville, Virginia will be much later than that.”
Dr. Kent also says while personal protective equipment is critical and supplies are rapidly diminishing, UVA Health has enough supplies right now. There are other vital needs to combat COVID-19. “The first is to make sure you have enough beds. The second is to make sure you have enough staff and faculty to support the patients that are in those beds.”
As many individuals across the country face tough economics decisions about how to plan for the future, so too, does the university.
There’s little doubt that we’re going to be facing some critical financial decisions in the weeks and months to come, given both the impact this crisis has had and the discouraging economic forecast we’re facing," Ryan said.
Which leads to phase four, the future.
The University plans to both hold a virtual celebration to honor the original date of final exercises and hopes to have an in-person celebration this fall-that is- if classes are in session on grounds.
“Our sincere hope is that we will be able to be up and running and back to normal by the fall semester, but it’s honestly too early to tell,” Ryan said.
The university has a team trying to lock down a date on when they’ll make a decision about the fall.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.