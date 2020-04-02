Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is building in from the west, resulting in wall to wall sunshine and seasonal temperatures. We still have low pressure to our east. The pressure gradient between the low and the high will keep breezy conditions throughout our region. Over the 48 hours the breezes will begin to subside. Mostly sunny skies will be with us for the Weekend. Our next chance for showers will be late Monday into Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High; low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy, Low: upper 30s
Friday; Mostly sunny and breezy,High: low 60s...Low:low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
