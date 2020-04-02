Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is building in from the west, resulting in wall to wall sunshine and seasonal temperatures. We still have low pressure to our east. The pressure gradient between the low and the high will keep breezy conditions throughout our region. Over the 48 hours the breezes will begin to subside. Mostly sunny skies will be with us for the Weekend. Our next chance for showers will be late Monday into Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !