Sunny, breezy, and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is in firm control our current weather pattern. As low pressure stalls well to our east,northwest wind will be a little breezy at times Today and Tomorrow. Temperatures will be more seasonal, however, conditions gradually warm as we approach the upcoming Weekend. Our next chance for rain will be early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, Low: upper 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.