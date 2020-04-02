Still Breezy. Nice Stretch of April Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still breezy tonight and again Friday, but overall a nice pleasant stretch of days right through the weekend. Some chilly nights, but more seasonable afternoon temperatures the next couple days. Friday brings more sunshine with highs in the seasonable low to mid 60s. Wind gusts of 20-30+ mph at times. Some clouds may increase on Saturday, with a coastal storm, but we remain dry. Warmer by Sunday and early next week, ahead of the next front. Some showers later Monday into the middle of next week.
Tonight: Clear, cold and breezy. Low: mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and still breezy, High: low to mid 60s...Low: upper 30s to low 40s
Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, late stray shower possible. High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Variable clouds, warm. Few showers late, High: low to mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: low mid 70s...Low: low to mid 50s
Wednesday: Early shower, Sun and clouds. High: low to mid 70s. Low mid 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: low 70s.
