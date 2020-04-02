Still Breezy. Nice Stretch of April Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still breezy tonight and again Friday, but overall a nice pleasant stretch of days right through the weekend. Some chilly nights, but more seasonable afternoon temperatures the next couple days. Friday brings more sunshine with highs in the seasonable low to mid 60s. Wind gusts of 20-30+ mph at times. Some clouds may increase on Saturday, with a coastal storm, but we remain dry. Warmer by Sunday and early next week, ahead of the next front. Some showers later Monday into the middle of next week.