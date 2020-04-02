Staunton confirms additional closures in parks

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton has closed more facilities at city parks due to the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Parks and Recreation facilities in both Gypsy Hill Park and Montgomery Hall Park were closed Monday, April 1. The closures include Gypsy Hill Golf Course and tennis courts, pickle ball courts and the skate park.
According to the city, this decision was made based on the guidance of Governor Ralph Northam’s stay at home order, and will protect the health and safety of the public and Staunton employees.
04/02/2020 Release from Staunton:
As noted in the City of Staunton March 31 news summary, as of April 1, 2020, additional Parks and Recreation facilities in both Gypsy Hill Park and Montgomery Hall Park are closed, including Gypsy Hill Golf Course and tennis courts, pickle ball courts and the skate park. This decision was made based on the guidance of the Governor’s Temporary Stay at Home order issued on March 30, to protect the health and safety of the public and Staunton employees to the greatest extent possible.
We understand the public’s desire to continue outdoor recreational activities and at this point are keeping the parks open under close monitoring to provide a safe and supervised place for residents to exercise. Our ability to keep the parks open depends on users’ compliance with stringent social distancing measures, and we have shared guidelines recommended by the National Recreation and Parks Association on using parks while maintaining social distancing via our Parks and Recreation website.
If we feel that safety is being compromised due to overcrowding or any other issues, or if we receive additional guidance from federal or state officials, including trusted public health officials, we will need to consider further action regarding the closure of the city parks. Again, this situation is being monitored on an hour by hour basis.
