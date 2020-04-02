Staunton confirms additional closures in parks

As noted in the City of Staunton March 31 news summary, as of April 1, 2020, additional Parks and Recreation facilities in both Gypsy Hill Park and Montgomery Hall Park are closed, including Gypsy Hill Golf Course and tennis courts, pickle ball courts and the skate park. This decision was made based on the guidance of the Governor’s Temporary Stay at Home order issued on March 30, to protect the health and safety of the public and Staunton employees to the greatest extent possible.