Senators announce more than $52M for Virginia housing assistance in midst of COVID-19 crisis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one of many localities set to receive federal funding to support affordable housing.
Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced Thursday, April 2, that $52,292,406 in funds will be spread out across Virginia.
“We’re pleased to see significant funding go directly towards supporting Virginians with affordable housing during this pandemic,” said the senators in Thursday’s release. “We will continue fighting to ensure people across the commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”
Charlottesville will receive $246,699, while Harrisonburg will get $314,293, $207,590 is heading to Staunton, and $114,079 for Waynesboro.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the funding through three grant programs – the Community Development Block Grant program, the Emergency Solutions Grants program, and the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS program.
04/02/2020 Release from the Office of Senator Tim Kaine:
The funding will be awarded as shown below.
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. The following localities will receive funding through the CDBG program:
- Alexandria $671,570.00
- Blacksburg $314,277.00
- Bristol $159,013.00
- Charlottesville $246,699.00
- Chesapeake $690,158.00
- Christiansburg $62,234.00
- Colonial Heights $62,237.00
- Danville $517,740.00
- Fredericksburg $115,302.00
- Hampton $587,909.00
- Harrisonburg $314,293.00
- Hopewell $123,919.00
- Lynchburg $420,487.00
- Newport News $769,836.00
- Norfolk $2,653,164.00
- Petersburg $371,969.00
- Portsmouth $949,655.00
- Radford $105,448.00
- Richmond $2,683,549.00
- Roanoke $1,056,225.00
- Staunton $207,590.00
- Suffolk $282,715.00
- Virginia Beach $1,209,508.00
- Waynesboro $114,079.00
- Winchester $133,624.00
- Arlington County $830,027.00
- Chesterfield County $861,295.00
- Fairfax County $3,506,542.00
- Henrico County $1,017,678.00
- Loudoun County $831,931.00
- Prince William County $1,585,562.00
- Virginia Nonentitlement $10,993,780.00
The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides annual grants to state, local, and private entities to assist people in quickly regaining stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness. In addition to rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention, the ESG program also provides limited funding for street outreach as well as for improving the quality and number of emergency homeless shelters. The following localities will receive funding through the ESG program:
- Norfolk $1,328,583.00
- Richmond $1,351,959.00
- Roanoke $525,434.00
- Virginia Beach $606,131.00
- Fairfax County $1,699,586.00
- Henrico County $508,566.00
- Prince William County $791,662.00
- Virginia Nonentitlement $10,375,562.00
The Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program provides housing assistance and related supportive services to local units of government, states, and non-profit organizations for projects that benefit low-income persons medically diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. The following localities will receive funding through the HOPWA program:
- Richmond $194,445.00
- Virginia Beach $282,244.00
- Virginia Nonentitlement $178,219.00
