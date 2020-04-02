Jobless claims accelerate rapidly in Virginia due to virus

The volume of claims is overwhelming the Virginia Employment Commission, which is charged with processing the claims. Callers to a toll-free number set up to process claims either can’t get through or wait for hours on hold. Applicants are urged to file their claims online, but that system is showing strains as well. A message on the employment commission’s website assures applicants that their claims are being processed even though the system is not providing confirmation of a submitted claim as it’s supposed to.