Four UVA men’s lacrosse players earn All-American honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no Tewaaraton Award presented this year.
The Heisman Trophy of college lacrosse has been given out every year since 2001, but the awards ceremony has been cancelled, and the Tewaaraton Foundation released its final Watch List of the season, with no winner declared.
The UVA men had four players on the final list: senior midfielder Dox Aitken, senior defenseman Jared Conners, senior attackman Michael Kraus, and junior attackman Matt Moore.
The Cavaliers also have four players on the Inside Lacrosse All-America team.
Conners was named First Team All-American.
Moore is on the Second Team, and Aitken is on the Third-Team.
Junior defenseman Kyle Kology is an Honorable Mention All-American.
