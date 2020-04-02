Employee tests positive for coronavirus at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An employee tested positive for coronavirus at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, according to an update on the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) website.
The DJJ claims the employee was asymptomatic when they were last at the facility but did not have close contact with any juveniles, per guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The employee is reportedly being treated at home.
Visitation to the facility had previously been suspended on March 13 until further notice. The DJJ says that includes transportation services to and from the facility.
“We will make every effort for family members to have contact with the residents via telephone and video,” read the website update. “We appreciate your understanding as we do everything we can to prevent the spread of the virus, and keep our residents healthy.”
