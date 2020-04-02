EatCvilleBingo helps support area restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One area restaurant has created a new, fun way to encourage business at other local establishments.
Introducing the #EatCvilleBingo card, courtesy of The Local in Charlottesville’s Belmont Neighborhood.
Customers who get takeout orders from the participating restaurants and get a ‘bingo’ earn themselves a $10 gift card at The Local.
Event Manager at The Local Ashley Trone, creator of the bingo card, says she loves Charlottesville’s local restaurant scene and wanted to do whatever she could to help. “I honestly just went to a list that I had found online of restaurants that were currently serving, you know, with takeout or delivery orders. I started to kind of hand-pick some of my favorites, some of the places I would hate to see close in this environment that we’re in right now, and then we kind of refined it after we contacted places to confirm that they were still serving.”
The Local and other participating restaurants are distributing the cards with each take out or delivery order, but you can print one from home and play along as well.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.