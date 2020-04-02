EatCvilleBingo helps support area restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic

Event Manager at The Local Ashley Trone, creator of the bingo card, says she loves Charlottesville’s local restaurant scene and wanted to do whatever she could to help. “I honestly just went to a list that I had found online of restaurants that were currently serving, you know, with takeout or delivery orders. I started to kind of hand-pick some of my favorites, some of the places I would hate to see close in this environment that we’re in right now, and then we kind of refined it after we contacted places to confirm that they were still serving.”