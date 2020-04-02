Congressman Riggleman, UVA Infectious Disease Doctor Answer Coronavirus Questions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fifth district Congressman Denver Riggleman is hosting a series of telephone town halls to answer questions from constituents about the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Republican representative was joined on the call Thursday by Dr. Costi Sifri, an infectious disease and international health professor with the University of Virginia Health System.
Sifri discussed the rush to prepare UVA Medical Center for a possible surge of coronavirus patients. He expects that surge could happen in May.
“It has been a herculean effort to get beds ready, to develop the processes to take care of patients safely, and we also still have the many other struggles of taking care of patients like having enough PPE (personal protective equipment), having enough hand sanitizers,” Sifri said.
They also talked about the challenge of getting people tested for the virus - especially in rural communities.
“We’ve been seeing the expansion of testing in these areas. There’s not quite as many cases in rural areas, and we’re looking at those hot spots specifically,” Riggleman said.
Riggleman also answered several questions about the coronavirus relief act he voted for last week. The $2 trillion package provides relief for struggling businesses and direct stimulus payments to people. Riggleman believes any additional stimulus bills will likely focus on medical funding.
