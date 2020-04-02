Charlottesville animal hospitals make changes amid COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veterinarians around Charlottesville are taking extra steps to keep people, pets, and their staff safe by having them stay in the car and doing checkups outside.
“It’s really important for us to be here, there are pets that need emergency services,” Dr. John Andersen said.
As restaurants and other businesses close due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Andersen and his colleagues are doing everything they can to stay open at Monticello Animal Hospital.
“It’s been changing almost every day, as far as what we feel like we need to do in order to strike that balance of staying open but also keeping our staff and the community safe,” Andersen said.
Staff members meet owners outside, and then take the pet inside for an exam, or, weather-permitting, preform the exam outside.
As far as whether to keep that scheduled checkup, Andersen says its up to the owners themselves: “There really are a lot of non-urgent issues that I think are still important, and with the current conditions is this going to be any different May 1? Is it going to be any different June 1? We don’t really know, so you don’t want to put off things for the indefinite future,” he said.
Some people have traveled from as far as Richmond looking for an animal hospital that is still open.
“Pets are really important to people, and I think they’re more important now during these times, so its very important that we protect our staff and keep everybody healthy so we can continue to be here,” Andersen said.
As far as whether or not your four-legged friend can actually get the virus, Andersen is setting the record straight: “If it was going to be a big deal we would certainly already have lots and lots and lots of reports of animals getting sick, so you don’t have to worry about your pet getting sick,” he said.
Staff at the animal hospital say if you believe your pet has been exposed to COVID-19, all you need to do is give them a bath and they will be OK.
