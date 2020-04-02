Charlottesville addresses concerning utility bill notices

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Green door hangers are giving some people in Charlottesville pause.
The hangers are about past-due utility bills, and threaten collection or termination if the account is not paid in full.
City spokesperson Brian Wheeler says you need to take action, but the situation is not as dire as it may seem.
“This would have been for our water and sewer customers, as well as our natural gas customers. They may have received a door tag that talks about disconnection,” Wheeler said. “We apologize for any confusion on that front. Nobody’s going to be disconnected, but what we encourage all users to do is contact the utility billing office, and just make arrangements and touch base with the city.”
Charlottesville is revamping the door hangers to more accurately convey their message to account holders.
