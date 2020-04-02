ACPD: No charges filed in fatal pedestrian incident on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A person has been identified, and charges will not be filed in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident on Seminole Trail late last month.
A pedestrian was found dead in the median of the 3100 block of Seminole Trail, near the Kohl’s parking lot, around 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
The Albemarle County Police Department tweeted Thursday, April 2, that it had conducted a thorough investigation, but did not provide any details.
The names of the victim and driver have not been released.
04/02/2020 Tweets from the Albemarle County Police Department:
We are no longer seeking information about this incident. After a thorough investigation, the driver has been identified. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has concluded that no charges will be filed.
Additional media inquiries should be directed to the Albemarle County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
