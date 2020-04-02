CFA Institute Donates COVID-19 Protective Masks to First Responders, Hospice Caregivers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of protective masks that are in short supply due to the coronavirus pandemic are now available to first responders and hospice caregivers thanks to a donation from the Charlottesville-based CFA Institute.
The 2,800 N95 masks come from the CFA Institute’s reserves in Charlottesville.
The investment management organization typically gives the masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to employees traveling internationally. Since those employees are working from home, CFA donated its supply to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad (CARS), Albemarle County Fire and Rescue, and Hospice of the Piedmont.
″The last six words of our mission is ‘for the ultimate benefit of society’. So, it was a no-brainer when we had something the community so desperately needed to get it out," said Kelly Palmer, CFA Institute Head of Global Inclusion & Diversity and Corporate Citizenship.
Hospice of the Piedmont President & CEO Ron Cottrell says the nonprofit is providing end-of-life care to 282 people in central Virginia - including two who tested positive for COVID-19.
“We will assure they have the N95 masks both for the staff when they’re providing care in-person with the patient as well as with the caregivers that are living with that patient as well,” Cottrell said.
Right now, Hospice of the Piedmont says it’s in good shape with its PPE supply, but the big unknown is how many more COVID-19 patients it will care for in the weeks and months ahead.
CFA Institute is encouraging other companies to look through their supplies to see if there are any items that could help healthcare providers or first responders in the Charlottesville area during this pandemic.
