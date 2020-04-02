Animal Connection starts Facebook group to help rescue pet organizations during COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Organizations in the community are helping to feed those in need, but one Charlottesville pet store is doing its part to make sure no animals go hungry during this outbreak. It’s using the power of social media to help collect supplies.
Animal Connection has started a Facebook group ‘CharlottesvilleVA Pet Community’ for people to go online and connect with rescue groups that may need supplies and help.
"We are collecting funds for pet food which we were able to get it very deeply discounts, paper towels, Clorox wipes, pittle pads, extra newspapers," Patricia Zellar, Owner of Animal Connection said.
The rescue groups are also trying to find these animals forever homes to provide better care to the pets.
“Some of these rescue groups are looking after 100 dogs, that's a lot of animals. They really need our support, they're doing their best to find foster homes," Zeller said.
Animal Connection is using stored up supplies way ahead of schedule.
“This time of year, some of the Christmas donations are starting to run out so this is not a time for anybody to be without pet food,” Zeller said.
Zellar is offering discounted Easter baskets for your furry friend.
“That 10% goes into the fund to help these rescue pets," Zeller said.
The store is also offering free same-day delivery service and free curbside pickup service.
