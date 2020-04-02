Albemarle Co. crews battle house fire on Dyers Mill Ln.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a home on Dyers Mill Lane Thursday, April 2.
Crews were called out the home at around noon Tuesday for a report of smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the home.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue says no injuries were reported, and that everyone got out safely.
04/02/2020 Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At 12:08 pm, Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at 7369 Dyers Mill Ln. The homeowner and family contacted emergency services for smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the residence. ACFR units arrived 15 minutes after dispatch with heavy smoke and fire involvement.
At this time, there is no report of injury and everyone safely evacuated the house. The American Red Cross has been dispatched to provide assistance.
The fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to practice home escape drills and once out, stay out.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.