Waynesboro High School student stays hopeful for prom

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Many high school juniors and seniors around Virginia are suffering from the loss of prom, not knowing if they will be able to experience one of high school’s most memorable moments.
“It’s scary, it’s definitely scary,” Waynesboro High School senior Iyana Wilson said. “This is one of our final senior moments. It’s what everyone looks forward to. They get through their four years, and to just have it up in the air is really scary.”
Wilson is class president and a school board representative. She has worked hard to raise money for prom on multiple platforms.
“I think it’s important to make sure we have things like a prom and graduation, because I feel like it’s so important to seniors, and just different classes to know their hard work paid off," Wilson said.
“It’s devastating, because this is graduation prom. This is an experience they’re only going to get to experience once,” Amanda’s Touch Operations Manager Kristie Guyer said. “Dressing them for it, and then not being able to see the outcome of them all dolled up with her hair and make up dress on is sad.”
Prom being canceled due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus is leaving dress businesses like Amanda’s Touch empty.
“Pretty crazy we would have people lined out the door, but right now it’s kind of put things on pause,” Guyer said.
The safety precautions over COVID-19 leaves people with great uncertainty for the future, but high school students like Wilson choose to stay positive.
“If I stay in a negative mindset it’s just like, ‘Oh this isn’t gonna happen.' It’s going to make me feel worse, so if I try to stay positive. I think it’ll really help the situation,” the senior said..
“I’d like to see the community step up and throw our girls a prom after all this is over,” Guyer said. “I think everybody just needs to stay hopeful.”
“I’d be so excited,” Wilson said. “I feel like I’ve gone through so much hard work. To be able to have the gratification of going to prom, dancing with my friends, listening to music, and just being able to give my speech, that means so much to me. It would mean the world to me to have that.”
Amanda’s Touch is still offering service such as curbside pick up or over the phone payment. However, no in person appointments will be permitted until the end of April.
