Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Press Release:
Virginia State Police Trooper J.M. Cappo is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. on March 31, 2020 in the 300 block of Crimora Mine Road.
A 1995 Toyota Tercel was traveling west on Crimora Mine Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility pole.
The driver, Jeremy M. Crites, 27, of Crimora, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
