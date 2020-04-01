UVA senior midfielder Sammy Mueller named Inside Lacrosse Second Team All-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA women’s lacrosse senior Sammy Mueller has been named Second Team All-American by Inside Lacrosse.
The All-America honor is the third of the season for the senior midfielder.
Mueller led the 'Hoos with 21 goals and seven assists in 2020..
She’s in the Top Ten all-time at Virginia in goals, points, draw controls, and turnovers forced in her career, despite not getting a complete season this year.
UVA senior defender Ashley Stilo earned honorable mention All-American honors.
