UVA senior midfielder Sammy Mueller named Inside Lacrosse Second Team All-American

UVa senior Sammy Mueller (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | March 31, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 9:56 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA women’s lacrosse senior Sammy Mueller has been named Second Team All-American by Inside Lacrosse.

The All-America honor is the third of the season for the senior midfielder.

Mueller led the 'Hoos with 21 goals and seven assists in 2020..

She’s in the Top Ten all-time at Virginia in goals, points, draw controls, and turnovers forced in her career, despite not getting a complete season this year.

UVA senior defender Ashley Stilo earned honorable mention All-American honors.

