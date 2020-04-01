Tiger Fuel offers special deals to first responders and healthcare workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Tiger Fuel is stepping up its outreach to help those on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.
First responders and healthcare workers who are dressed in uniform or present a valid ID can get a free coffee or fountain drink at all nine of Tiger Fuel’s gourmet-to-go convenience stores.
They can also get buy-one- get-one signature sandwiches.
“We really take serving our community seriously. We’re proud to be an essential business and for folks that do have to be out on the road that do have to report to work and that are out there serving us, they need to depend on us,” Maurice Lamarche, the director of retail operations at Tiger Fuel, said.
The company is also protecting in-store employees and customers. Every location now has plexiglass at the cash register and each employee is required to wear gloves.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.