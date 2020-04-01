Staunton registrar encourages community to vote by mail for upcoming elections

Staunton Registrar Molly Goldsmith says any registered voter can vote absentee using reason Code 2A. “It’s great because you can sit there and you can read your ballot and you can look up the candidates and then all you have to do is fill out your ballot, put it back. We send, we have the envelopes that you have to include it. We have all the instructions. You put it back in the envelope and you mail it back to us.”