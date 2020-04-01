Staunton provides updates on response to COVID-19 for week of March 31

Main Street America, of which Staunton Downtown Development Association is a member, is seeking information from small business owners about the challenges they’re facing as a result of COVID-19. They want to better understand the ability of businesses to withstand what may be several months of suppressed revenue and determine what kinds of support programs will have the most impact. Small businesses are encouraged to respond to the survey found at https://bit.ly/2Uqo0jq by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3. The survey should only take about five minutes to complete.