Sen. Mark Warner holds Facebook town hall to discuss COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner reached out to his constituents Tuesday evening through a Facebook town hall.
The Democratic senator said lawmakers in Washington have been working hard to help provide financial relief to Americans who need it most. He added while these are trying times, the most challenging days are still ahead of us.
“I really do think, starting yesterday, over the next nine or ten days, we’re going to be going through some of the most difficult times the Commonwealth and our country have seen in many, many years," said Senator Warner.
The senator says he will hold these virtual town hall meetings as often as possible to answer questions and make sure Virginians have the latest information from Washington.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.